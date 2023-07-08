Watch CBS News
Plane makes emergency landing on Blaine road

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

BLAINE, Minn. -- A pilot safely landed a plane on a road in Blaine on Saturday afternoon after experiencing low oil pressure.

Blaine Police say the pilot left Cambridge Airport around 1:45 p.m. and was heading to Flying Cloud Airport. However, after experiencing low oil pressure he was diverted to the Anoka-Blaine Airport.

The pilot said he was not able to make it safely to the airport and decided to land the Cessna 172 on 125 Avenue Northeast near Legacy Creek Parkway. 

The pilot has 13 years of experience. No one was injured and there was no damage to the plane.

First published on July 8, 2023 / 3:22 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

