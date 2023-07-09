Plane crashes into pond near I-35E in Lino Lakes

Plane crashes into pond near Lino Lakes

LINO LAKES, Minn. -- No one is injured after a plane made a crash landing into a pond off Interstate 35E in the metro late Saturday evening.

Police say the incident happened around 8 p.m. on the east side of Lino Lakes.

Lino Lakes officers and firefighters found a lightweight experimental aircraft in a large holding pond near a residential area.

A traffic camera in the area captured the plane on video moments before it crashed.

Authorities say the pilot was the lone occupant of the plane.

No other property damage was reported and the incident is under investigation.