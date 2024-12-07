Watch CBS News
Pizza delivery driver had car stolen Friday

By Ubah Ali

Delivery driver had his car stolen Friday night while out doing his job
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. — Two minutes was all it took for a pizza delivery driver to get his car stolen. It happened outside Pizza Man in Columbia Heights Friday night.

Liam O'Rourke has been driver for about three years and says he's never had a frightening situation like this happened to him.

"I did like 26 deliveries in 3 and 3.5 hours on Friday," O'Rourke said.

He ran inside to grab another delivery that's when a customer came in to tell him someone had stolen his 2008 Chevy Malibu.

"Without a car I am dead in the water unable to do my job entirely,' O'Rourke said.

Columbia Heights Police say a witness observed a man get in and take off towards Minneapolis Friday night. The incident is under investigation.

"This is the way the man makes his paycheck and provides for his family," Chris Kolstad, Pizza Man owner said.

For Kolstad getting O'Rourke back on the road is crucial and the community is stepping up too.

"I've had a couple regular customers reach out and say I have a backup if he needs to borrow one," Kolstad said.

A bond formed through delivering pizzas paying off in a big way.

"It has been a wonderful show of support from our customer base without that would have been a very dark day," O'Rourke smiled.

If you have seen it or have any information, call Columbia Heights Police at (763) 706-8100.

