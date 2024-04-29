Watch CBS News
Pilot injured in small plane crash northwest of Bemidji

By Riley Moser

Weather, mechanical failure caused Clearbrook plane crash
CLEARBROOK, Minn. — Investigators say weather is part of the reason a small plane crashed northwest of Bemidji on Monday.

The crash occurred in the city of Clearbook around 1:40 a.m., according to the Clearbrook-Gonvick Police Department.

First responders found the pilot outside of the plane. The pilot was airlifted to a hospital in Fargo. Their condition is unknown.

Clearbrook-Gonvick Police Department

No one else is believed to have been inside the plane at the time of the crash.

In addition to poor weather, investigators say the pilot experienced mechanical failure that is considered to be a main factor in the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident.

First published on April 29, 2024 / 9:11 PM CDT

