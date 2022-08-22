Philando Castile honored in St. Paul with aim to raise scholarship funds

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Community members in St. Paul came together Sunday to honor the life of Philando Castile.

"Central Honors Philando" is an event that began after Castile was shot and killed by a police officer during a traffic stop in Falcon Heights in July of 2016.

The goal of Sunday's event was to connect the community and learn about ways to help raise money for a scholarship in his name.

Philando Castile at J.J. Hill Montessori Magnet School CBS

Valerie Castile, Philando's mother, says there is no better way to honor her son.

"This is a wonderful, wonderful support system for our community," Castile said. "I was really, really concerned … about [Philando] being remembered, and this is the most appropriate way I could think of."

Donations toward the Philando Castile Scholarship can be made here.