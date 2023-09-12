Group files to block Trump from Minnesota's 2024 ballot under "insurrection clause" of 14th Amendment

A group of Minnesota voters filed a legal challenge Tuesday to try to block former President Donald Trump from appearing on the state's presidential ballot next year.

The petition, filed with the Minnesota Supreme Court, argues that Trump is disqualified from public office under the rarely used "insurrection clause" of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The petitioners, including Democratic former Minnesota Secretary of State Joan Growe, argue that anyone who has sworn an oath to uphold the Constitution, and then engages in insurrection, is barred from ever holding public office again.

It's the latest in what's expected to be a series of similar challenges being filed by liberal groups across the country over Trump's efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden and his alleged support for the assault of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. One was filed in Colorado last Thursday. The lawsuits appear destined to end up before the U.S. Supreme Court.

"There is no legal basis for these claims to hold up in any legitimate court of law," the Trump campaign said in a statement Tuesday that urges New Hampshire Secretary of State David Scanlan not to bar him from the ballot. "The opinions of those perpetuating this fraud against the will of the people are nothing more than a blatant attempt to affront democracy and disenfranchise all voters and the former President."

Democratic Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon said in a statement last week that his office does not have the legal authority to investigate a candidate's eligibility for office but will honor the outcome of court challenges.

"My responsibility is to ensure the people of Minnesota have free, fair, secure, and accurate elections. Every eligible Minnesotan deserves the opportunity to cast their ballot for the candidate of their choosing," Simon said.

Simon went on to say that his office has "received hundreds of emails, calls, and letters" inquiring about the proliferating legal argument surrounding the 14th Amendment.

Among Republicans, Trump is still dominating the primary field, despite strongly financially-backed attempts by Republican rivals. As of yet, the challengers appear to be doing little to diminish Trump's stature, fueling concerns among his GOP critics.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden remains more than likely to secure the nomination on the Democratic side. The 80-year-old incumbent is facing only token opposition, making a 2024 rematch between the two main 2020 candidates appear to be all but inevitable.

Legal theory originated, in part, in Minnesota

Last month, two members of the Federalist Society, a legal organization that has substantial sway among conservative legal thinkers, released a law review article making a similar argument.

"In our view, on the basis of the public record, former President Donald J. Trump is constitutionally disqualified from again being President (or holding any other covered office) because of his role in the attempted overthrow of the 2020 election and the events leading to the January 6 attack," law professors William Baude and Michael Stokes Paulsen wrote for the University of Pennsylvania Law Review. "The case for disqualification is strong."

Paulsen is the Distinguished University Chair and Professor of Law at the University of St. Thomas.

In writing about Trump's speech from the Ellipse on January 6, 2021, to his supporters who then overran the Capitol, Baude and Paulsen said Trump delivered a "general and specific message" that the election was stolen, calling on the crowd to take immediate action to block the transfer of power before falling silent for hours as the insurrection progressed.

"Trump's deliberate inaction renders his January 6 speech much more incriminating in hindsight, because it makes it even less plausible (if it was ever plausible) that the crowd's reaction was all a big mistake or misunderstanding," they write.