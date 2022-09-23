Petite León in Minneapolis named one of New York Times' top 50 restaurants

Petite León named one of New York Times' list of 50 favorite restaurants of 2022

Petite León named one of New York Times' list of 50 favorite restaurants of 2022

MINNEAPOLIS -- The New York Times posted its annual list of their favorite restaurants in the United States, and this year, it includes a restaurant that might be familiar to some around the Twin Cities.

Petite León of Minneapolis earned a spot on The New York Times' favorites list for its unique Yucatán-inspired dishes and its inventive, comforting aesthetic.

The establishment has quickly become a Minneapolis go-to, and is ranked very highly on sites like TripAdvisor and Yelp.

The restaurant was opened in October 2020 by chef Jorge Guzmán and local bar veteran Travis Serbus. Chef Guzmán populates the menu with dishes inspired by the Yucatán region he grew up in, while Serbus provides customers with unique cocktails. The pair's decision to open in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic seems to have paid off.

In their list, The New York Times praises the Petite León and describes it as a "sophisticated restaurant as inviting as a corner

saloon."

Also included on The New York Times' list is Harvey House located in Madison, Wisconsin. Owner Joe Papach is a former French Laundry sous chef who puts his own spin on classic supper-club dishes.