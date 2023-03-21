Watch CBS News
Peter Gabriel to play at Xcel Energy Center in October

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Peter Gabriel announced on Tuesday an expansion to his North American tour, including a stop in St. Paul this fall.

Gabriel will be joined by regular bandmates Tony Levin, David Rhodes and Manu Katché on his tour, which is named after his soon-to-be-released album, "i/o."

Sting & Peter Gabriel "Rock, Paper, Scissors" North American Tour - Seattle
SEATTLE, WA - JULY 21: Peter Gabriel performs during the "Rock, Paper, Scissors" North American Tour at Key Arena on July 21, 2016 in Seattle, Washington. C Flanigan / Getty Images

The tour kicks off in Poland on May 18, with the North American leg of the tour beginning in September on the east coast.

As for Minnesota, Gabriel is slated to play at Xcel Energy Center on Oct. 3.

Presale tickets are now available for Citi cardmembers. Tickets will be available for the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on March 21, 2023 / 9:47 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

