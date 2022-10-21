People of Color Career Fair comes to Minneapolis Thursday, Oct. 27
MINNEAPOLIS -- The People of Color Career Fair will come to the Minneapolis Convention Center Thursday Oct. 27.
The career fair aims to foster relationships between unemployed people of color and potential employers.
The event will feature free professional headshots, networking opportunities, and onsite interviews.
The career fair has partnered with Metro Transit to offer attendees a free ride to convention center.
Click here for more information.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.