People of Color Career Fair comes to Minneapolis Thursday, Oct. 27

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- The People of Color Career Fair will come to the Minneapolis Convention Center Thursday Oct. 27.

The career fair aims to foster relationships between unemployed people of color and potential employers.

The event will feature free professional headshots, networking opportunities, and onsite interviews. 

The career fair has partnered with Metro Transit to offer attendees a free ride to convention center. 

WCCO Staff
The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on October 21, 2022 / 6:58 AM

