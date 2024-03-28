Pennsylvania man in "Scream" costume accused of killing neighbor with chainsaw and knife

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A chainsaw-wielding man in a "Scream" costume is accused of killing his next-door neighbor in Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania State Police said in a news release posted to social media that the Lehighton Borough Police Department was called to a home in Carbon County on Monday for a reported assault in progress.

When officers arrived, they found a 59-year-old man suffering from "life-threatening injuries" from being struck by a "piercing object," according to the news release. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Lehigh Valley Live reported that the victim was identified as 59-year-old Edward Whitehead Jr. The outlet, citing court records filed by Pennsylvania State Police, went on to report that 30-year-old Zak Russel Moyer was taken into custody and admitted to going to his neighbor's house "for the purpose of scaring him."

Moyer went to the house with a knife and small battery-powered chainsaw while wearing "a mask and a black costume-like garment, consistent with the 'Scream' movie character," the court documents obtained by Lehigh Valley Live said.

Moyer told police that he stabbed his neighbor in the head with the knife, the outlet reported, citing the court records, which added that the victim was "struck with a chainsaw." Moyer reportedly told his sister about a week ago that he "wanted to kill Ed the neighbor."

Moyer faces a homicide charge and was taken to the Carbon County Prison. His bail was denied, Lehigh Valley Live reported. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 3.