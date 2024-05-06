Watch CBS News
Stretch of I-35W NB closed in Bloomington after pedestrian struck

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Traffic is being diverted off Interstate 35W during the morning commute Monday after a pedestrian was struck on the highway, officials said.

Drivers were being directed to exit at 90th Street, then reenter the highway, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.  At 6:30 a.m., MnDOT said it expected the highway to be closed for the next four hours.

0d473cbe9ecbc89c32184dce792e5185.jpg
MnDOT

There was no word on the pedestrian's condition. MnDOT described it as a "serious crash." 

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for more information.

