Stretch of I-35W NB closed in Bloomington after pedestrian struck

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Traffic is being diverted off Interstate 35W during the morning commute Monday after a pedestrian was struck on the highway, officials said.

Drivers were being directed to exit at 90th Street, then reenter the highway, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said. At 6:30 a.m., MnDOT said it expected the highway to be closed for the next four hours.

There was no word on the pedestrian's condition. MnDOT described it as a "serious crash."

