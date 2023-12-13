Watch CBS News
Woman killed after two vehicles crashed into her in Coon Rapids

COON RAPIDS, Minn. — A woman is dead after she was struck by two vehicles Wednesday evening, the Anoka County Sherriff's Office said.

It happened near Coon Rapids Blvd and 111th Ave. NW.

Police say a woman was crossing the street when a vehicle traveling westbound crashed into her. Then, another vehicle traveling in the same direction crashed into the woman.

Emergency responders administered life-saving measures at the crash site. The woman was then transported to a hospital where she was declared deceased. 

Her age has not been confirmed yet. 

Both drivers involved in the crashes were not injured. They are cooperating with the investigation, according to the office.

The crashes are under investigation by the Coon Rapids Police Department, Anoka County Sherriff's Office, Minnesota State Patrol and Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.  

First published on December 13, 2023 / 10:56 PM CST

