Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Video shows pedestrian dodging disaster in Minneapolis T-bone crash

By Stephen Swanson

/ CBS Minnesota

Video shows car narrowly missing pedestrian in Minneapolis crash
Video shows car narrowly missing pedestrian in Minneapolis crash 00:32

MINNEAPOLIS — A pedestrian was nearly struck by an out-of-control car after a crash in Minneapolis Tuesday night.

A traffic camera captured the collision at about 10 p.m. at the intersection of 10th Street Southeast and University Avenue Southeast near the University of Minneapolis' East Bank campus.  

pedestrian-nearly-hit-in-minneapolis-crash.jpg
MnDOT

The video shows a car driving through a red light and getting T-boned by another vehicle. The car that ran the light then drove up a tree and rolled, narrowly hitting the pedestrian on the sidewalk.

The pedestrian, who appeared unharmed, then went to check on the car's occupants. It's unclear how many people were inside either vehicle or if anyone was hurt.

WCCO has reached out to police for more information on the crash and will update this story once more details are released.

Stephen Swanson

Stephen Swanson is a web producer at WCCO. A 20-year station veteran, Stephen was a floor director for a decade before moving to the newsroom, where he focuses on general assignment reporting.

First published on May 8, 2024 / 8:00 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.