Video shows pedestrian dodging disaster in Minneapolis T-bone crash

MINNEAPOLIS — A pedestrian was nearly struck by an out-of-control car after a crash in Minneapolis Tuesday night.

A traffic camera captured the collision at about 10 p.m. at the intersection of 10th Street Southeast and University Avenue Southeast near the University of Minneapolis' East Bank campus.

MnDOT

The video shows a car driving through a red light and getting T-boned by another vehicle. The car that ran the light then drove up a tree and rolled, narrowly hitting the pedestrian on the sidewalk.

The pedestrian, who appeared unharmed, then went to check on the car's occupants. It's unclear how many people were inside either vehicle or if anyone was hurt.

WCCO has reached out to police for more information on the crash and will update this story once more details are released.