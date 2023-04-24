Pedestrian killed in St. Cloud by 16-year-old driver identified as Norbert Olmscheid

ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- A St. Cloud man who died on Friday evening after he was struck by a stolen car driven by a 16-year-old boy has been identified as 70-year-old Norbert John Olmscheid, of St. Cloud.

The incident happened on the 1700 block of 6th Avenue North shortly after 8 p.m.

St. Cloud police say the driver of the stolen vehicle was taken into custody after he initially fled from the scene. The investigation indicates the boy had stolen the car a few blocks away and saw the victim man walking on a path.

The 16-year-old, from Sauk Rapids, admitted to driving on the walking path and striking the man "intentionally," police say. His motive is not clear at this time.

The boy was taken to a secure juvenile detention center, where he is being held on second-degree murder charges.

According to authorities, a criminal complaint has been filed with the courts.