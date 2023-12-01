Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

Woman, 61, hit and killed by pick-up truck while crossing Baxter highway

By Stephen Swanson

/ CBS Minnesota

Morning headlines from Dec. 1, 2023
Morning headlines from Dec. 1, 2023 01:50

BAXTER, Minn. — A woman is dead after she was struck by a pick-up truck early Wednesday morning in central Minnesota.

The crash occurred just after 6 a.m. on Highway 371 at Woida Road in Baxter, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

MORE NEWS: At least 1 dead in South St. Paul home explosion; police say homeowner is "alive and well"

The victim, a 61-year-old Baxter woman, was in the crosswalk when she was struck.

The driver, a 45-year-old man from Pierz, wasn't hurt, and investigators say alcohol wasn't a factor in the crash.

The state patrol is still investigating.

Stephen Swanson
img-3499.jpg

Stephen Swanson is a digital producer at wcco.com. A 20-year WCCO veteran, Stephen was a floor director for a decade before moving to the digital team, where he focuses on general assignment reporting.

First published on December 1, 2023 / 7:41 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.