Woman, 61, hit and killed by pick-up truck while crossing Baxter highway

BAXTER, Minn. — A woman is dead after she was struck by a pick-up truck early Wednesday morning in central Minnesota.

The crash occurred just after 6 a.m. on Highway 371 at Woida Road in Baxter, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

MORE NEWS: At least 1 dead in South St. Paul home explosion; police say homeowner is "alive and well"

The victim, a 61-year-old Baxter woman, was in the crosswalk when she was struck.

The driver, a 45-year-old man from Pierz, wasn't hurt, and investigators say alcohol wasn't a factor in the crash.

The state patrol is still investigating.