Pedestrian hit by car on Highway 12 in Meeker County

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

LITCHFIELD, Minn. -- A young man is fighting for his life after he was hit by a car late Friday night on Highway 12.

Police say a car was traveling westbound on Highway 12 approaching South Gorman Avenue when it struck the 21-year-old pedestrian shortly before 10:30 p.m.

The crash report says alcohol was involved for the pedestrian but not the driver.

First published on November 5, 2022 / 6:27 PM

