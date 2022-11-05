Pedestrian hit by car on Highway 12 in Meeker County
LITCHFIELD, Minn. -- A young man is fighting for his life after he was hit by a car late Friday night on Highway 12.
Police say a car was traveling westbound on Highway 12 approaching South Gorman Avenue when it struck the 21-year-old pedestrian shortly before 10:30 p.m.
The crash report says alcohol was involved for the pedestrian but not the driver.
