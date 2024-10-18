Peak fall colors happening later than usual in Minnesota

Fall colors are peaking later, less vibrant than usual in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — It's that time of year when the autumn wind blows leaves off of trees, meaning the dazzling display of colors won't last long.

"This has been an interesting year, roller coaster of a season," said Nick Carletta, a lead forecaster at the National Weather Service office in Chanhassen.

Carletta is talking about our record warm winter, one of the wettest springs ever, and a dry, warm fall.

"We are definitely having much later peak than we normally do," he said.

Carletta with National Weather Service says the colors are more muted this year too because we haven't chilled out enough after the sun goes down.

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources fall color map, the northern part of the state is past peak and the Twin Cities is not far behind.

With a warm weekend on tap, Nicola Peterson says Sever's Corn Maze & Farm Market in Shakopee is preparing for a busy few days.

"For the Fall Festival to be able to have people come out and be able to shed their layers has been fantastic," Peterson smiled.

Friday afternoon, the 100-acre farm was bustling with families enjoying the extreme corn pit, food and more.

"That is so important when you've got seven weekends to really make you living for the whole year," Peterson said.