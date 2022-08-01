Watch CBS News
Local News

Paw-rk races: Corgis compete at Canterbury Park

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Paw-rk races: Corgis compete at Canterbury Park
Paw-rk races: Corgis compete at Canterbury Park 01:03

SHAKOPEE, Minn. -- A different kind of breed was off to the races at Canterbury Park Sunday.

The annual corgi races are always a huge draw, with thousands of fans cheering on their favorites.

A whopping 72 Corgis competed in six trial heats for a chance at best in show, but only one - Teddy - was able to come out on top.

"Teddy is kind of a runt so we thought he'd have a chance, he's a little bit lighter," owner Marco Rodriguez said.

Wiener dogs racing will be on August 14. Basset hounds and bulldogs have already competed.

The best of each breed will return for the Bark in the Park championships on September 4. 

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on August 1, 2022 / 6:54 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.