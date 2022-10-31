Suspect in Paul Pelosi attack had list of targets, law enforcement sources say

New details on suspect in Paul Pelosi attack New details emerge on suspect in alleged hammer assault on Nancy Pelosi’s husband 03:31

The suspect in the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul Pelosi had a list of people he wanted to target, law enforcement sources briefed on the investigation confirmed to CBS News.

David Wayne DePape, the man accused of beating Paul Pelosi with a hammer inside his San Francisco home overnight on Friday, may have been planning to attack more people, the sources said.

They have not gone so far as to call the list a "hit list," but authorities believe the suspect may have been planning to target others, the sources said.

DePape is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday. Sources told CBS News that prosecutors are taking their time filing federal charges because DePape is in custody and no longer a threat.

Police tape blocks a street outside the home of Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in San Francisco, Oct. 28, 2022. Eric Risberg / AP

The suspect allegedly broke into the couple's home around 2 a.m. on Friday, shouting "Where is Nancy?"

The suspect planned to keep Paul Pelosi tied up until the speaker got home, law enforcement sources told CBS News.

Police have not specified a motive, but said it was "not a random act."

Nancy Pelosi was in Washington, D.C., at the time of the attack, according to Capitol Police.

While the alleged attacker was in the house, police said, Paul Pelosi was able to dial 911, and police were dispatched to the residence.

San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said Friday that officers observed both Pelosi and the suspect holding a hammer, and then "the suspect pulled the hammer away from Mr. Pelosi and violently assaulted him with it."

The suspect was immediately apprehended by police and will be charged with attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, burglary and several additional felonies, according to authorities.

A CBS News review of suspected social media posts by DePape turned up conspiracy theories about Holocaust denial, pedophiles in the government, and claims that Democratic officials run child sex rings.

In a letter to fellow congressional members Saturday night, the House speaker wrote that her husband's "condition continues to improve."

"Our children, our grandchildren and I are heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening attack on our Pop," she wrote. "We are grateful for the quick response of law enforcement and emergency services, and for the life-saving medical care he is receiving. Please know that the outpouring of prayers and warm wishes from so many in the Congress is a comfort to our family and is helping Paul make progress with his recovery."