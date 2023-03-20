Watch CBS News
Paul Harris to make first court appearance in fatal drive-by shooting of pregnant woman

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Man accused of killing pregnant St. Paul woman due in court Monday
Man accused of killing pregnant St. Paul woman due in court Monday 00:43

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A man accused of killing a pregnant woman in St. Paul is due for his first appearance in court Monday.

Paul Harris, 24, is charged with second-degree murder in a drive-by shooting.

According to a criminal complaint, last Monday evening, Harris pulled up next to a car that the victim was in and shot through the window, hitting 21-year-old Gabriella Dehoyos in the head.

The driver and Dehoyos' boyfriend rushed her to the hospital, but she died from her injuries.

Court records say several young children were also in the car at the time of the shooting.

Investigators later found a shell casing at Marion Street and St. Anthony Avenue.

At the time of the murder, court records show Harris was on supervised release after five years in prison for illegally possessing a firearm.

His hearing is set for 9 o'clock Monday morning.

March 20, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

