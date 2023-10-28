Watch CBS News
High School Sports Rally

Patrick Henry football might be the underdog, but they're looking to change the narrative

By Mike Max

/ CBS Minnesota

Patrick Henry is not your everyday underdog
Patrick Henry is not your everyday underdog 02:21

MINNEAPOLIS — At Minneapolis Patrick Henry, there's a shed that's helping bring the magic for the football program

Originally full of junk, but the team cleared it to make a meeting space. They meet there before every game, during half time. And they use it during the summer.

"It's not fancy by any means but it's our place," said Head Coach Mark Heiser. 

With a 7-1 record, Patrick Henry players have confidence and swagger; they're proud of the work they've put in through the offseason.

They want to change the narrative of their program and the north side, and rebrand the area with the help of football. 

Traditionally, Minneapolis North has been the staple of football in the area, but in 2023, they have some competition.

And it all begins in the shed, where the students work to build a program that brings the community together.

Mike Max
mike-max.png

Mike Max is sports director at WCCO-TV. Mike returned to WCCO-TV as a sports reporter and anchor in April 2005, having joined WCCO Radio in 1998.

First published on October 28, 2023 / 10:50 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.