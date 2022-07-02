Parents charged with child endangerment after baby boy found with meth, fentanyl in his urine

BLAINE, Minn. -- A mother and father have been accused of child endangerment after their baby boy was found with methamphetamine and fentanyl in his system.

Luke Adam Thomas, 30, and Bailey Nicole Hansen, 23, both face two counts of child endangerment. They were charged on Friday in Anoka County.

According to the complaint, Blaine police responded to an emergency call about a child in distress on April 30. When they arrived at the address on 107th Avenue Northeast, they found an eight-month-old boy who was initially unresponsive. With emergency intervention, he became stable enough to be transported to a hospital.

After a medical screening, it was determined that his urine had methamphetamine and fentanyl, which can cause distress in very small doses in a small child, the charges state.

Officers searched the house, which was littered with tin foil, and found assorted pills and drug paraphernalia. The father's car had marijuana inside it, documents say.

On May 4, Hansen admitted that both she and the father had used heroin and fentanyl that day. She said she had used drugs every day since February.

The baby boy was placed, and remains, in a foster care setting.