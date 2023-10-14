La La Lil Jidar educational exhibit in Philadelphia highlights Palestinian representation

Photographer brings Palestinian culture to Philadelphia through an educational exhibit Photographer brings Palestinian culture to Philadelphia through an educational exhibit 02:03

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As the conflict continues in Israel, a photographer is bringing Palestine to Philadelphia through an educational exhibit.

Recorded testimonials can be heard while viewing the impactful images of everyday Palestinians living behind the Israeli West Bank barrier.

"We need to see Palestinians as people," Dr. Aisha Mershani said.

From 2004 to 2022, photographer and activist, Dr. Mershani spent nearly two decades capturing countless moments like these before and after photos that are now on display at the free art gallery InLiquid.

"From the ground to the streets here in the U.S. and I have spent the last 20 years dedicated to showing American audiences what is happening," Mershani said. "We're talking about innocent people being starved and not having access to a basic right like water."

Plans for the "La La Lil Jidar" exhibit started well before the attack in Israel but Dr. Mershani said because of the recent events there's been an influx of interest in her work.

"This is a really scary time for Palestinians in Gaza, in the West Bank where being attacked every day," she said.

"An exhibition that forces you to confront the reality of the scenes in each image," Sam Davis, InLiquid content & communications manager, said.

As she hopes for peaceful change, Dr. Mershani wants each photo to bring more Palestinian representation and context into the media.

"We are not seeing the joy and the beauty and the celebration of the culture," she said. "To be in the occupied territories for me was always to feel safe and welcomed."

The exhibit is open until November 11 but Dr. Mershani hopes visitors will continue to educate themselves and be aware of the impact of this conflict on all of those involved.