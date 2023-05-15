Pair of Duluth curlers make history at World Curling Championships

DULUTH, Minn. -- Cory Thiesse and Korey Dropkin beating out top teams -- including Japan, Scotland and Canada -- to take the title at the World Curling Championships in Gangneug, South Korea.

"It's just a dream come true to be able to be world champions," said Dropkin.

He and Thiesses were named 2023's World Mixed Doubles Curling Champion.

"There's some days where it really has not completely sunk in yet," Thiesse said.

The gold medal glow continues for Thiesse and Dropkin. Two weeks ago in Korea, they defeated Japan 8-2, giving the United States its first world title in mixed doubles curling.

The win also ended the nation's 20-year world title drought across the sport's Olympic events.

Thiesse and Dropkin have only been a team since last May, but they have the benefit of coming up together on the national stage as teenagers.

"We've known each other a really long time, we've been really good friends, so I think it did. We're both very easygoing when it comes to being out on the curling ice and listening to what each other has to say," said Thiesse.

Sometimes what Thiesse has to say isn't as much about the words she uses, but how loud she shouts them.

"The louder that she yells, usually means the harder that I need to sweep," Dropkin said.

The duo credits each other and their coaches for keeping a laidback atmosphere through the pressure of competition.

"It was great to have our coaches there to just keep us laughing and keep us playing our best," Thiesse said.

"They know what we need to play at our best and Instead of getting caught up in the situation, in the moment. More so just trying to breathe and stay relaxed. Have fun. We play the game because we enjoy it," Dropkin said.

The two now have a chance to step away from the ice.

"We're going to take some much-needed time off this summer. We'll have about three months of no curling," said Thiesse.

"We have a world championship every year so that's what we focus on every year. And then the ultimate goal is the 2026 Olympics," said Dropkin.