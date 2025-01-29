Watch CBS News
Local News

Is a painting bought for $50 at a Minnesota garage sale by Van Gogh?

By Ubah Ali

/ CBS Minnesota

Is a garage sale find actually a masterpiece?
Is a garage sale find actually a masterpiece? 02:03

MINNEAPOLIS — A priceless piece of history was plucked from a bargain bin in a Minnesota garage. At least, that's what a group of experts say after spending years studying this painting. 

The LMI Group, an art research firm out of New York, believes a painting bought in 2016 for about $50 at a Minnetonka garage sale is a Van Gogh masterpiece entitled "Elimar."

The group bought the painting, dated from 1889, which could be worth $15 million.

A team of historians and scientists with the LMI Group say they've authenticated the oil-on-canvas painting that depicts a man puffing a pipe at a beach.

A critical clue: a single hair scrutinized by a team of specialists for DNA.

The result is inconclusive because of time and environmental exposure, but the presence of DNA belonging to a man was detected.

That's one of the reasons the group of specialists believe "Elimar" was painted by the Dutch master.

Ubah Ali
web-ubah-ali-1.png

Ubah Ali joined WCCO-TV in September 2023. She makes history in Minnesota as the first Somali-American TV reporter in the Twin Cities.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.