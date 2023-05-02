Packers reportedly sign QB Jordan Love to extension

Aaron Rodgers says goodbye to Green Bay, hello to New York

Aaron Rodgers says goodbye to Green Bay, hello to New York

Aaron Rodgers says goodbye to Green Bay, hello to New York

MINNEAPOLIS -- A week after finally trading Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets, the Green Bay Packers have reportedly added another year to his replacement's contract.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero first reported the one-year extension for 24-year-old Jordan Love. The extension is reportedly worth up to $22.5 million.

It's a one-year extension that can be worth up to $22.5 million, including $13.5 million guaranteed, source said. A bridge deal that can pay him more than the roughly $20M option. https://t.co/mY7vV7DV81 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 2, 2023

Love was the Packers' first round draft pick in 2020. He sat behind Rodgers for three seasons -- including back-to-back MVPs for the now 39-year-old QB -- and is now seemingly being handed the reins to the franchise.

READ MORE: It's official: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers traded to New York Jets

Love has appeared in 10 games for the Packers, starting one, throwing for 606 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. He's got big shoes to fill, having been preceded by nearly 30 years of Hall of Fame quarterback play.

The extension will keep Love on the Packers through the 2024 season and replaces the fifth-year option the Packers could have exercised on his rookie contract. Per Pelissero, the deal gives Love less guaranteed money, but could pay him more overall than the fifth-year option.