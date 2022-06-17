Watch CBS News
Owner of Minneapolis house-flipper business please guilty to $3M fraud

MINNEAPOLIS -- A woman who ran a house-flipping business in the Minneapolis area has pleaded guilty to defrauding real estate investors out of more than $3 million.

Suzanne Griffiths is charged with one count of wire fraud and one count of money laundering.

Authorities say she frequently made material misrepresentations about the status of real estate projects, failed to take promised action, falsified documents and misappropriated investments for her own use.

The 46-year-old Griffiths allegedly recruited investors at seminars of a national real estate investment coaching program.

Griffiths now resides in Arizona.

June 17, 2022

