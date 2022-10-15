Owatonna to host Governor's Pheasant Opener in 2023

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The 2023 Governor's Pheasant Hunting Opener will be held in Owatonna.

The area has more than 80 wildlife management areas and an abundance of opportunities for pheasant hunters, according to the Department of Natural Resources.

Walz, who previously represented the area in Congress, said he looked forward to an opportunity "to highlight the vibrant communities and exceptional outdoor recreation opportunities in southern Minnesota."

This year, the opener was held in Worthington.

The opener will be held on Oct. 13 and Oct. 14 next year.