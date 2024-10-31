Owatonna police arrest driver suspected of hit-and-run that killed 31-year-old Lonsdale man

Community demands change after Mpls. neighbor shooting, and more headlines

OWATONNA, Minn. — Police in southern Minnesota arrested a driver suspected of fatally striking a pedestrian and leaving the scene of the incident on Wednesday morning.

The Owatonna Police Department says the hit-and-run happened on the 3700 block of County Road 45 North.

The victim was identified as 31-year-old Taylor Dean Padilla-Ades of Lonsdale.

Later the same day, Owatonna police recovered the vehicle they believed to be involved in the crash and arrested the 42-year-old suspected driver.

Police say the man is expected to be formally charged with felony criminal vehicular homicide by the Steele County Attorney's Office on Friday.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Owatonna Police Department at 507-444-3800.