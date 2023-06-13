Owamni founder Sean Sherman named recipient of 9th annual Julia Child Award

Local Chef Sean Sherman is serving up food at the Midtown Global Market

Local Chef Sean Sherman is serving up food at the Midtown Global Market

Local Chef Sean Sherman is serving up food at the Midtown Global Market

MINNEAPOLIS -- Just months after being named one of Time Magazine's most influential people of 2023, a Twin Cities chef and author has been honored with another award.

On Tuesday, the Julia Child Foundation announced that Owamni founder Sean Sherman has been named the recipient of the ninth annual Julia Child Award.

"Sean Sherman continues to dedicate his career to preserving Native American cuisine and creating a holistic, open-sourced system where others can expand on his work," said Eric W. Spivey, chairman of The Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts. "His unwavering commitment to Indigenous food systems has already reshaped the culinary landscape and played a pivotal role in fostering Native food sovereignty. Sean and Julia share a dedication to education and a commitment to inspire change. We are thrilled to honor Sean as this year's Julia Child Award recipient."

Owamni founder Sean Sherman with WCCO's Erin Hassanzadeh CBS

The award includes a $50,000 grant that will go to Sherman's nonprofit, NATIFS, and will also support his professional kitchen and training center, Indigenous Food Labs.

"I saw the impact that food can have on the world through Julia and I'm excited to continue her legacy through my work," Sherman said. "With the generous grant from the Foundation, I look forward to continuing my efforts to develop educational materials and programs for Native communities and fostering the rich heritage that is an essential part of American culinary history and life."

Sherman will be formally presented with the award at a gala in Minneapolis set for Oct. 24.

His restaurant Owamni last year was also named the best new restaurant at the prestigious James Beard Awards. Owamni serves Indigenous food that is native to the area to highlight Native American ingredients and traditions.

A citizen of the Oglala Lakota tribe, Sherman grew up on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota and later moved to Minneapolis.

NOTE: Video is from May 18