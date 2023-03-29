Overnight fire burns building near St. Paul Downtown Airport

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A commercial building caught fire near the St. Paul Downtown Airport overnight.

WCCO's Pauleen Le reports crews left the scene around 5 a.m. The building burned to the ground.

Multiple crews packed Ridder Circle to fight the fire for about five hours early Wednesday morning. According to the St. Paul Fire Department, the fire had already burned through the roof when crews arrived.

Nearby railroad tracks were shut down due to the fire.

The department said the building owner assisted by using heavy equipment to pull burning materials from the building.

In addition to battling the blaze, firefighters had to contend with cold and wind.

No injuries were reported, and the fire is being investigated.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for more information.