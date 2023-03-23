Over $1 million in grants to be awarded for school bus stop arm cameras

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Department of Public Safety announced Thursday it received over $1 million to improve school bus safety.

Sixteen schools and transportation companies will receive grants to install bus stop arm cameras to help schools and law enforcement find violators who don't stop for buses with stop arms extended and hold them accountable.

"If you can't pay attention and follow the law near a school bus, these cameras will help law enforcement find you so you don't keep putting kids at risk and cause a senseless tragedy," Office of Traffic Safety Director, Mike Hanson, said.

The Office of Traffic Safety says it received $1.4 million in phase five grants for the project. State legislators approved $14.7 million in total funding for the project for 2022 and 2023.

From 2017 to 2021, law enforcement cited over 4,000 drivers for stop arm violations, the DPS says.