1 dead in Otter Tail County crash, Minnesota State Patrol says

Multi-vehicle crash occurs outside HCMC, and more headlines

Multi-vehicle crash occurs outside HCMC, and more headlines

Multi-vehicle crash occurs outside HCMC, and more headlines

PINE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A woman is dead following an early morning crash Wednesday in northwestern Minnesota's Otter Tail County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at 2:40 a.m. in Pine Lake Township, about 30 miles southeast of Detroit Lakes.

A pickup truck headed east on Highway 10 and a sedan traveling northbound on Haberhan Road collided. The sedan's driver, a 55-year-old woman from Sebeka, was killed, according to the patrol.

The driver and two passengers in the truck, all from Montana, were uninjured.

The state patrol is expected to update the public by Thursday.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more.