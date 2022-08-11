Otis 'Popeye' Givens pleads guilty in fatal Mpls. parking garage shooting

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Brooklyn Center man - accused of killing a woman in a Minneapolis parking garage by shooting her in the back of the head - has pleaded guilty.

On Thursday, 46-year-old Otis Givens pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection to the May 8, 2021 incident.

A criminal complaint states police responded to a reported shooting at Ninth Street South and LaSalle Avenue, finding one man shot in the leg and a dead woman on the first floor of a nearby parking ramp.

Officials later identified the woman as 24-year-old Ariana Bradley.

The complaint states Bradley was part of an argument involving several people, including Givens, in the alley near the parking garage. During that argument, a woman allegedly "mistakenly" shot a man in the leg. Surveillance footage shows a man, later identified as Givens, taking the handgun from that woman, according to the complaint.

Bradley and a male companion left the alley after the shooting and entered the parking garage. Surveillance video allegedly shows Givens following them and shooting Bradley in the back of the head before "calmly exiting" and going back to the alley.

Using credit card receipts and a COVID tracking form from a nearby bar, investigators identified Givens as a suspect. He was also identified by witnesses because of his "brightly colored salmon pants," which he was seen wearing on surveillance footage, and street name, "Popeye," according to the complaint.

Police arrested him at the site of the shooting a couple days after the shooting.

Givens' sentencing is set for Sept. 7.