Osseo boutique 32nd Collective showcases owners' pride for hometown, state

MPD’s handling of overturned murder case under review, and more headlines

MPD’s handling of overturned murder case under review, and more headlines

MPD’s handling of overturned murder case under review, and more headlines

OSSEO, Minn. — A clothing boutique that showcases Minnesota pride with a vintage touch is growing in Osseo.

The 32nd Collective was named aptly to represent Minnesota as the 32nd state.

The business was started by local husband and wife team Aaron and Ashlynn Silva in their garage.

The couple expanded to a retail store in downtown Osseo last fall and now features a variety of products, including Minnesota-themed apparel and accessories, nostalgic designs that pay homage to Minnesota's rich history and more.

Pride for the Silvas' hometowns and alma maters also shines brightly with their exclusive line of apparel and accessories, Rival, which is inspired by the spirited rivalry between Osseo High School and Maple Grove High School.

The shop is also dedicated to honoring the spirit of Osseo itself with a variety of Osseo-themed apparel, designed to pay homage to the city's rich heritage.

For more information on The 32nd Collective, click here.