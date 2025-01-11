Local organizations raising awareness, fighting to stop human trafficking

MINNEAPOLIS — Saturday is National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, and June Haskell is a survivor of human trafficking; the second-fastest growing crime in the US..

"I was assaulted, abused, hurt and exploited. In return, my mother received payment," said Haskell.

But Haskell is now using her story of survival to help others who are suffering through the same experience, as a Survivor Advocate with the non profit 'Our Rescue.'

Our Rescue's CEO says the problem is rampant, generating $180 billion dollars a year around the globe, but it's also an issue here at home.

"In Minnesota, we rank third in the nation for the largest number of reported child sexual abuse cases," said CEO Tammy Lee.

Happening on your streets, airports, malls, gas stations, hospitals and everywhere in between.

"Part of the reason why is we're on that I-35 corridor that stretches from Laredo, TX, all the way up to the Twin Cities and through Duluth," Lee added.

Advocates say recognizing any signs of trafficking could help stop this exploitation.

Things like:

Physical evidence: Broken bones, concussions, burn marks, Tattoos signifying ownership.

Emotional signs: Fear, hopelessness, anxiety.

Behaviors: Changes in mood, hobbies, sexualized language, disorientation.

"Most of what you see if out there, you just have to know what to look for," Haskell said. "We cannot do this by ourselves, it takes a community. We'll obliterate these traffickers, we'll make a real change starting right here in Minneapolis."

If you or someone you know is experiencing trafficking, contact your local police.

Organizations like Our Rescue are here to help you.