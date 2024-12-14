One organization is giving back to those who served

HASTINGS, MINN. — A local organization is giving back to those who currently do, and have served this season. Military members and their families lined up to receive holiday gifts provided by the United Heroes League and Tradition Capital Bank.

United Heroes League is helping military moms just like Sadie Grinsell with its first "Great Holiday Gift Giveaway". Captain Grinsell just returned from Kuwait three days ago and the non-profit and their partners helped make her return even more special.

"Oh I'm so excited. we were all hoping to be home before Christmas" said Capt. Grinsell.

Roughly five thousand people turned out for the Gift giveaway, which lined the property with hundreds of pallets of gifts for these military families.

"I'm getting some soccer balls, because I love soccer" said Ivan Ehret, the son of a Veteran.

"I've been deployed during Christmas " said Joshua Calonna, who is a part of the 934th Air Force Reserve. "So to be able to come back to Minnesota and be home to see the snow... It's awesome. It's hard to explain"

And yes... Mr. and Mrs. "C" were there too. "Always, year round, they need our support. They've sacrificed a lot" said Santa and Mrs. Clause.

The military kids don't walk around school with a sign that says 'I'm a military kid" and they might be having a really hard time" said United Heroes League Founder Shane Hudella.

The event gathered toys with a total value of nearly 2 million dollars. Anything left over will be donated to Toys for Tots.

To learn more about United Heroes League, visit their website.