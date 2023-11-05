One year from 2024 presidential election, what are the polls saying?

Talking Points: 1 year from 2024 presidential election, what are the polls saying?

Talking Points: 1 year from 2024 presidential election, what are the polls saying?

Talking Points: 1 year from 2024 presidential election, what are the polls saying?

MINNEAPOLIS — Sunday isn't just Nov. 5 or the end of daylight saving time. It's also exactly one year until the 2024 election.

A new New York Times Sienna poll found that former President Donald Trump is running ahead of President Joe Biden in the key swing states of Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Nevada and Arizona. The same poll showed Biden 2 points ahead of Trump in Wisconsin.

There is a saying that a year is a lifetime in politics. A Real Clear Politics average of all recent polls shows a statistical tie between Trump and Biden.

Let's look more closely at the Republican race. Of course, Trump is not the nominee yet, but looking at the average of all recent polls, Trump has a 45-point lead over his closest rival Ron DeSantis, with many of those also running still in single digits. But Trump is facing another opponent: he faces 91 indictment counts in four separate criminal proceedings. In a $250 million dollar civil fraud case in New York, he is expected on the witness stand at least one day this week, starting Monday. In February, jury selection is scheduled to begin in his criminal trial over that same issue.

READ MORE: If Trump wins, more voters foresee better finances, staying out of war - CBS News poll

Just this past week, the former president's lawyers faced off in separate proceedings in Minnesota and in Colorado against attorneys arguing he shouldn't even be on the ballot because of Jan. 6.

Republican analyst Amy Koch was a guest on WCCO Sunday Morning at 10:30 a.m.

"It is a big deal and it isn't a big deal literally anything could happen to have the former president up and it not just up, its four or five points in most of these states in Nevada it's double digits," she said.

Democrats are facing uncertainty, too. Biden will be 81 later this month and polls continue to show that most Americans are concerned he is too old to run for reelection. And there are some cracks in his solid wall of support. Minnesota Congressman Dean Phillips is mounting a primary challenge and so too is evangelist and author Marianne Williamson, but polls show Biden is more than 60 points ahead of them.

But the president continues to face progressive pushback from within his own party. Just one example, many younger Democrats are upset with the level of the president's support for Israel.

DFL analyst Abou Amara was a guest on WCCO Sunday Morning at 10:30 a.m.

"Donald Trump is in the news every single day, good, bad and ugly. You are hearing about him every day and remember the things that are supposedly going to impact Donald Trump haven't actually happened yet," he said.

But one major Minnesota race looks like a walk in the political park. That is Sen. Amy Klobuchar's run for a fourth term in the Senate. So far, no major Republican opponent has emerged. One still could, but with spending in many U.S. Senate races topping $20 million, any Republican getting in at this point would be way behind in terms of raising money.

You can watch WCCO Sunday Morning with Esme Murphy and Adam Del Rosso every Sunday at 6 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.



