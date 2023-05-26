Watch CBS News
"One Vivid Night" in Nordeast to support BIPOC artists

By Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- It will be a magical Saturday in Northeast Minneapolis, as all types of artists -- including circus artists -- will gather to show off their skills and then perform a fantasy show.

The "One Vivid Night" event is a fundraiser for Vivid Black Paint, an organization that supports BIPOC artists.

WCCO talked with the creator who is an avid aerial performer, and she said there will be preshow demos and then a show based on her depiction of Black Fairies.

After the murder of George Floyd, she was inspired to create the concept of fairies rising from the ashes. 

"The story behind Black Fairies and where they come from, what their land looks like, how they impact us earthly beings so to speak. So it's all a BIPOC cast, so circus arts, live musicians and dance as well as featuring young people from some local organizations as well," Nastaaja Johnson said. "The primary goal is to just bring this narrative together, the story of the Black Fairies, and an excuse to get a whole BIPOC cast to do some really cool stuff."

The show runs from 7 to 10 p.m., and will be beside the Norseman Distellery in Northeast Minneapolis.

Click here for more information.

