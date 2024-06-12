Watch CBS News
South Dakota baseball player charged in rape case pleads guilty to lesser felony

One of the several former players on an American Legion baseball team in South Dakota charged last year with rape has pleaded guilty to a lesser felony.

The 19-year-old former Mitchell player pleaded guilty to one count of accessory to a felony, according to court documents cited by KELO-TV on Tuesday. Sentencing is in August and as part of a plea agreement, the former player agreed to testify against other defendants.

The American Legion sponsors summer baseball leagues for high school-aged players throughout the U.S.

In August, six players were indicted by a grand jury for second-degree rape and aiding and abetting second-degree rape. Three others were charged in juvenile court. The indictments said the victims were 16 when they were assaulted during a tournament in Rapid City, South Dakota, in June 2023.

The other players charged in the case are scheduled to be in court for a status hearing July 1.

