One-of-a-kind grief club helps Minnesotans navigate loss

CHANHASSEN, Minn. -- It's something everyone will face, but few know how to face it: the loss of a loved one.

Savannah Spirov knows it well. Her father immigrated from Yugoslavia, and died in August of organ failure.

"His name was Prejov, his American name Pete," she said. "He was one of a kind, such a character, you noticed when he walked in the room. He loved Elton John so much, I feel like I always have to say that when I talk about him, because I have so many memories of him playing the piano."

Amidst the pain, she sought help - at the new Grief Club of Minnesota in Chanhassen.

Sarah Kroenke, a grief counselor helped found the place. The club is a place where kids, parents or spouses experiencing loss can get individual or group therapy - and simply lounge and express themselves. Kroenke says the focus is on getting emotions out – with peers, with art with therapists.

"It's just a lot of understanding here that you don't have to explain yourself," said Spirov. "My life right now, I have a lot of grief I am carrying, but I can come here and know at least my grief doesn't have to be a stresser."

Spirov says she's feeling hope for her new life.

Group and single sessions are free. To learn more, click here.