Man dead after two-car crash in Santiago Township

SAUK RAPIDS, Minn. -- A Sauk Rapids man died Sunday morning after a two-car crash at the intersection of Shelburne County roads 11 and 16, according to Sheriff Joel Brott.

A press release states that around 9:45 a.m. a driver in a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling west on County Road 16 when it pulled out in front of a driver in a 2014 Silverado traveling south on County Road 11.

The two vehicles collided in the intersection.

The press release also stated that there are no traffic control devices on County Road 11 at that intersection, but stop signs that control traffic in both directions at the intersection.

The driver of the 2006 Silverado, Noel Ashcroft, 60, was pronounced dead at the scene. When authorities arrived, they reported that Ashcroft was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the 2014 Silverado was identified as Mitchell Struffert, 27. Struffert was taken to a local hospital where he was later discharged.

There is no word on whether the crash remains under investigation or not.