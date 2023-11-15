"One Beer, Brewed By Many": Breweries unite to help Maui wildfire relief efforts

EDINA, Minn. — It's been more than three months since wildfires in Maui ripped through the historic town of Lahaina. As the community there continues to recover, beer drinkers are sending help from thousands of miles away.

"It has a lot of tropical flavors, mango, you get this big burst of aroma, then the flavor is a nice moderate bitterness, really clean and refreshing," Wooden Hill Brewing Company Co-Founder James Ewen said.

The Kokua Session IPA has been on tap at the Edina brewery for about two months.

"I think we've done over 1,200 pints so far, so hopefully we'll be able to donate somewhere between $6,000 to $10,000 depending on how it shakes out," Ewen said.

Proceeds from the beer sales will go toward the victims of the Maui wildfires. It's all part of Maui Brewing Company's Kokua Project.

They provided a recipe for a tropical IPA and breweries from around the world signed up to brew the beer to help the wildfire victims. So far, more than 750 breweries have tapped in, including at least 16 in Minnesota.

WOW - 16 breweries across Minnesota are using a Hawaiian beer recipe to raise money for the victims of wildfires.... Posted by WCCO & CBS News Minnesota on Wednesday, November 15, 2023

"It's something I can actually do. As a brewer, I can use my skills for something positive," Ewen said.

Maui Brewing Company has played a big role in helping the community recover after the fires.

"We turned the brewery into kind of a supply center, and then we started to think, what can we do as a community member, as a brewery, to help longer term," Trent Tokos, Craft 'Ohana VP of Marketing said.

Funds raised through the Kokua project will be distributed where it's needed most, like toward housing, supplies or rebuilding, Tokos said.

"We're just thankful for the breweries in Minnesota and the breweries everywhere who are willing to be a part of this and help the people who were affected by the fire," he said.

The goal is to raise $1,000,000 through the one beer brewed by many.

More breweries are welcome to join the project. See a list of participating breweries here.