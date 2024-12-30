Onamia man, 60, dead after truck crashes into ditch

Minnesota leaders remember Jimmy Carter, and more headlines

CROW WING COUNTY, Minn. — A 60-year-old man is dead and police are investigating after a crash in Crow Wing County Sunday afternoon.

The man from Onamia was driving a Ford Ranger near the 8000 block of County Road 23 in Maple Grove Township when the truck left the roadway and crashed into the ditch, according to the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office. He died at the scene.

Authorities responded to the crash around 4:30 p.m.

The sheriff's office and the Minnesota State Patrol are investigating.

North Memorial Ambulance and the Garrison Fire Department also responded to the crash and assisted the sheriff's office.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says at least 428 people have died on Minnesota roads this year, which is more than 2023's total of 402 fatalities.