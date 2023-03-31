On Trans Day of Visibility, advocates rejoice, reflect: "It's about love"

MINNEAPOLIS – On Friday's Transgender Day of Visibility, trans advocates in the Twin Cities say the day has a somber, but important tone.

"In our country right now, anti-trans legislation is sweeping most of our states," said Maia Pruim, a trans woman and LGBTQ+ case manager at Avenues for Youth, a Minneapolis-based program helping homeless people ages 16-24. "50% of trans youth live in a state that's already banned gender-affirming care or considering banning gender-affirming care."

Pruim says Minnesota, and Minneapolis specifically, has become a beacon of hope for trans youth in America. Last week, a bill expanding and solidifying the rights of trans youth passed the state house.

In other spaces, like the Minneapolis city council, trans leaders have risen to prominent positions of power and authority.

Maia Pruim (right) and J (left) CBS

Pruim says this impact is not unnoticed.

"Families across the country are fleeing here," Pruim said. "They're coming here to have lifesaving mental health care. They're coming here to have healthcare in general."

In some cases, Avenues for Youth does outreach work with the local homeless population. Such was the case for J, an 18-year-old trans man and former client.

J says a disagreement with family led to a brief time of homelessness, before connecting with Avenues for Youth.

"Just trying to navigate myself and know who I am. It was a very hard journey but having Maia and these resources really helped me to become the young adult that I am now," J said.

As the state recognizes the Trans Day of Visibility, both say it's a time to remember there is still work to be done.

"It's about love," Pruim said. "It's about knowing that we're people, who have different joys, loves and relationships outside of just the fact that we're trans."