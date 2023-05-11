Watch CBS News
On 165th anniversary of statehood, Minnesota welcomes 50 new U.S. citizens

By Pauleen Le

Minnesota welcomes 50 new American citizens
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota welcomed 50 new U.S. citizens at a ceremony at the state capitol Thursday morning. The ceremony also comes on the 165th anniversary of Minnesota becoming a state. 

The capitol rotunda was filled will cheers and tears and our new citizens took the presidential oath and recited the pledge of allegiance.

The 50 new citizens come from 26 countries, including Afghanistan, Colombia, Ethiopia, Ireland, Peru, Somalia, and Vietnam.

"It's like I'm born again," said Yasmine Malyuk, who is originally from Columbia. "I can't really describe it. For me, I'm starting a new life."

She also shared her hopes as restrictions on the southern border are lifted Thursday with the end of the controversial pandemic-era immigration measure known as Title 42

"For some people, they really come here for some bad things that happened in their countries," she said. "But for any reason they need to come here, I just want that they do it good in a good way, not just it's now open and come run."

The next naturalization ceremony takes place in June where Minnesota will welcome 2,000 more new U.S. citizens.

