Olympic champion skier Jesse Diggins to get her own bobblehead

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Olympic Cross Country Skiier Jesse Diggins is getting her own bobblehead.

Diggins was born in St. Paul and grew up in Afton, and she is known as the most decorated American Cross Country skier of all time.

The bobblehead features her in her skiing gear with a green bib and number 14. The platform has gold, silver, and bronze medals on it for her finishes during the 2018 and 2022 Winter Olympics.

It also reads "Here Comes Diggins."

You can purchase it through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame Museum's Website for $30 and an $8 shipping fee.

The bobblehead is getting released in conjecture with her 32nd birthday, which is Saturday.

