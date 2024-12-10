Driver rear-ended school bus while children were boarding, sheriff's office says

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. — Deputies cited a driver in southern Minnesota after they rear-ended a school bus full of children on Monday morning.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a crash involving a school bus and passenger car on the 9600 block of County Road 19 in Pleasant Grove Township around 7:15 a.m.

Authorities say the school bus had been stopped with its lights on and stop arm activated as children loaded the bus when a woman driving a car rear-ended it.

The sheriff's office says an ambulance responded to the scene of the crash to evaluate the children on the bus and determined there were no injuries to any of the students or the bus driver.

A small child who had been in a car seat in the passenger vehicle during the crash was transported to the hospital out of precaution, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies cited the driver of the car for careless driving.

Pleasant Grove Township is located about 15 miles southeast of Rochester.