Oliver, Charlotte top the list of Minnesota's most popular baby names in 2022

MINNEAPOLIS -- On Friday, the Social Security Administration released state-by-state breakdowns of the most popular baby names in 2022, and if you've named your newborn Oliver and Charlotte, they're likely going to hear their full names in classrooms throughout their matriculation.

Those two names topped the list in Minnesota. Last year, 349 newborn boys were named Oliver, compared to the 329 named Henry, and the 326 named Theodore.

Charlotte's distance out in front of the pack was even more pronounced, with 280 newborn girls presuming that name, compared to 231 for Olivia, and 215 for Emma and Evelyn.

Liam, the nation's most popular boy's name in 2022, was only good enough for fourth place in Minnesota, with 249 being dubbed so.

Charlotte was also the top baby girl's name in Wisconsin, followed by Olivia, Evelyn, and Amelia. Oliver was in second place in Wisconsin, behind Henry.