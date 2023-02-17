Ohio disaster underscores risks as freight rail in Minnesota traverses thousands of miles a day

MINNEAPOLIS -- The tracks spread out across the state like veins in a body, and that's an appropriate comparison when freight rail in Minnesota is a bloodline for its economy.

There are 19 freight railroads traversing nearly 4,400 miles of track, according to the American Association of Railroads. The most prolific payloads are metallic ores, farm products, food products and chemicals.

Minnesota has also been a critical junction for routes transporting sweet crude from North Dakota's Bakken oil fields.

For decades, these railroads have operated perhaps under the radar but they've quickly come to the forefront after a train operated by Norfolk Southern derailed and released toxic chemicals in East Palestine, Ohio.

The derailment occurred on Feb. 3, after at least one earlier breakdown. Thirty-eight of the train's cars derailed, and a fire affected 12 others. Several cars were carrying chemicals, including vinyl chloride. Crews carried out a controlled release of chemicals into the air after several cars were in danger of exploding, sending up a plume of black smoke.

Norfolk Southern does not operate in Minnesota, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

As federal investigators determine what led to the derailment, speed and collisions with other vehicles have been factors in past incidents. That includes at-grade railroad crossings, of which there are more than 4,000 across Minnesota.

Data from MnDOT's Rail Safety & Coordination Unit counted 415 incidents at crossings across the state between 2011 and 2021; the crashes killed 59 people.

"Crossings aren't necessarily the risk. The risk is the behaviors we choose to make when we're on those crossings or around those crossings," Sheryl Cummings, State Coordinator and Executive Director of Operation Lifesaver, a non-profit promoting railroad safety. "The reality is that train could take a mile or more to come to a complete stop even if it's an emergency. For us, we really want to focus on how we can help people make safe decisions."

State officials have compiled lists of the most vulnerable crossings in the state, including those traveled by trains carrying crude oil.

A MnDOT spokesman told WCCO that while railroads are predominantly private infrastructure, there are six state inspectors who conduct a number of some daily and some monthly inspections:

Track

MnDOT's two track inspectors ensure that the 4,420 route miles of railroad track and structures in the state are safe and comply with safety regulations among railroads, employees and contractors.

Hazardous Materials

MnDOT's hazardous materials inspector conducts inspections of rail hazardous materials shipments and procedures by physically inspecting rail shipments, training records, registration and security plans.

Motive Power and Equipment

MnDOT's motive power and equipment Inspector conducts inspections of locomotives and freight cars for mechanical compliance, including wheels, brakes, safety appliances and couplers.

Signal and Train Control

MnDOT's signal and train control inspector conducts inspections of railroad signaling equipment such as grade crossing warning devices at 1,600 public crossings, signals that control train movement and positive train control equipment.

Operating Practices

MnDOT's operating practices inspector conducts inspections of railroad operations, including compliance with operating rules, alcohol and drug control programs, hours of service regulations and employee certifications.